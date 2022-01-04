Yukon reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

There are 31 new COVID-19 cases in the Yukon, as of the government's latest numbers updated on Tuesday.

It brings the total case count now to 269. There are also more than 200 tests with results pending.

The holidays brought a surge of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant. On Monday, the territory reported 158 new cases since Friday (New Year's Eve). The territory also reported a 32 per cent test positivity rate.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health, urged Yukoners in a news release Monday "to stay home when sick with even the mildest of symptoms."

The surge in cases come just as children in the Yukon geared up to go back to class on Tuesday after the holiday break.

Officials are set to give an update to the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday. It will be streamed live here on our website and on our CBC Yukon Facebook page.