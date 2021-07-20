Yukon reports 20 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days

The Yukon government is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period.

Between Friday at noon and Monday at noon, 14 new cases were confirmed in Whitehorse, and six others elsewhere. The government has not said in which communities the new cases occurred.

The total number of active cases continues to drop due to recoveries. On Friday it was at 77, and by Monday had dropped by 1, to 76.

Over the weekend, a drive-up COVID-19 testing centre in Whitehorse shut down.

The government opened to help deal with the increased number of people seeking tests due to the June outbreak, but said that it was being shuttered "based on numbers of individuals currently seeking testing after hours."

Testing is still available 7 days a week at the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre in Whitehorse.