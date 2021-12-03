Yukon reports 14th death connected to COVID-19

A fourteenth death has been reported in the Yukon connected to COVID-19.

The Yukon's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott reported the death of a Yukon citizen in a news release Thursday. The first death in the territory was reported in October 2020.

"I am deeply saddened to report this death. My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. Out of respect, we will not be releasing any additional information," Elliott stated.

There were 62 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory as of Thursday.

Earlier this week, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver announced the territory will loosen some of its COVID-19 restrictions starting this weekend.

As well, on Wednesday Silver said 94 per cent of government employees have attested to their vaccination status. He said two per cent of those who have not yet attested are full-time employees.

Government employees who haven't told the territory if they've had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have been put on leave without pay as of Dec. 1.