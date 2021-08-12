Yukon reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19

Yukon reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the territory's total active case count to 45, according to a news release from the territorial government.

Of the new cases, three are residents from rural Yukon while four are from Whitehorse.

The other two cases are out of territory residents diagnosed in the Yukon. Out of territory individuals who are diagnosed in the Yukon are counted in the active case count but not in the territory's total case count as they are counted in their home jurisdiction, the release states.

The total number of confirmed Yukon cases since the pandemic began is 645.

Immunizers continue to provide clinics in rural Yukon communities this week. Yukoners can book an appointment online While appointments are recommended, walk-ins will be welcome.