Search warrant turns up crack cocaine, nunchakus in Whitehorse

Four people in Whitehorse have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon after Yukon RCMP searched a home on June 11.

The crime reduction unit entered the home on Cook Street at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, seizing crack cocaine, cell phones, drug paraphernalia, bear spray, cash and nunchakus.

Two of the people charged were released and are to appear in Whitehorse Territorial Court on Aug. 19. The two others were held to be released by the courts.

The crime reduction unit had investigated the residence with the help of Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods.