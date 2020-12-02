'Someone knows something': Yukon RCMP make appeal for information in 2014 homicide
Police believe somebody has information about who killed the Whitehorse man
Yukon RCMP have put out another appeal for information about the death of Allan Waugh who was killed six years ago.
The police say Waugh, 69, was found in his home in the early morning on May 30, 2014.
They believe he was killed at the hand of someone who entered the home overnight.
"Someone knows something about what happened and who killed Allan on that fateful night over six years ago," it says in a recent RCMP news release.
"Allan's death has been extremely hard on his family and community, and his children have had to go through the past six years without knowing what happened to their father."
Cst. Michael Simpson in the Yukon RCMP historical cases unit said police have not given up on finding out what happened.
"When a matter has been a number of years like this one, we believe that people know information about what happened that they learned … over the years," said Simpson.
Simpson said police have made it easier for people to provide information to the historical cases unit.
There is now a dedicated telephone tip line and an email address. The number is 867-667-5500, email at, mdiv_hcu@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
The police have made periodic appeals to the public for information over the years.
Waugh's family has gone door to door looking for information, put up posters and led a community march in hopes of learning what happened to him.
Simpson said there are persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing when asked if there was progress or any recent new information.