Yukon RCMP looking for wanted man who has ties to Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP are asking for help to find a B.C. man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and has ties to Whitehorse.

In a news release, police say 38-year-old Christopher Cornell may travel back to Yukon.

Cornell is wanted for not complying with his curfew at a Vancouver halfway house, as mandated by his release conditions. Police say he failed to return to the facility on March 22.

Cornell is a federal offender on statutory release for attempted murder, as well as robbery, assault and firearms offences.

Police say anybody who sees Cornell should not try to apprehend him, but to instead immediately call 911.

He's described as an Indigenous male, about five feet seven inches and 168 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey jogging pants, a grey hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Yukon RCMP at 667-5551 or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.