Yukon RCMP warn people to stay away from Whitehorse neighbourhood, no word on why

RCMP in Whitehorse are asking the public to stay clear of an area in Porter Creek, but they're tight-lipped about why.

In a news release issued late last night, police said an "active and evolving incident" began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Centennial Street, Elm Street and 14th Avenue.

They said officers went door-to-door to notify residents in the area.

A house at the corner of Centennial St. and 14th Avenue was cordoned off by police Thursday morning. Neighbours said they heard shots between 7 p.m and 8 p.m. last night, and saw police cars and medical crews rushing in.

"I thought it was a kid [that] had lit off a string of firecrackers … until I saw the police cruisers arriving and then the ambulances and then I thought OK, it's something much more serious," said neighbour Cameron Good.

"I didn't come out though because you know, at that point I don't know what the heck is it."

Police would not offer any details about the incident, but they said there's no threat to public safety.

RCMP did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.