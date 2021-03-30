Yukon RCMP seek help finding man last seen in January
Jashanpreet Liddar, 31, was last seen at his home in Whitehorse around Jan. 17.
Yukon RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 31-year-old man who was last seen in January.
Jashanpreet Liddar was last seen "on or about" Jan. 17 at his home in Whitehorse, said RCMP in a short news release on Tuesday.
Jashanpreet is described as about six feet tall and weighing about 212 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Jashanpreet's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.
