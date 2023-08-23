Whitehorse RCMP looking for missing man

Police in Whitehorse are asking the public for help to find a man last seen five days ago.

In a news release, RCMP said Gerald Brisson, 42, was reported missing on Wednesday.

Brisson was reportedly last seen at around 1 p.m. on Friday, travelling the North Klondike Highway, at the intersection with the Alaska Highway.

He's described as Caucasian, about 6-1 or 6-2, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark sweater and a baseball cap. He had a black cross-shoulder bag and was carrying a wooden box and a wooden stake.

Anybody with information about Brisson's whereabouts is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715.