Yukon RCMP looking for witnesses after man dies in hit-and-run near Watson Lake

A 27-year-old man died in a hit-and-run on the Alaska Highway near Watson Lake, say the Yukon RCMP.

In a news release Sunday, police said they received a report of the incident just after midnight Saturday. The highway was closed while officers and medical personnel attended the scene, and reopened Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened about two kilometres west of Watson Lake. Police said they are looking to speak with anyone who was travelling the highway between Watson Lake and Upper Liard between 10 p.m. Friday and 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

They are also looking for any dash cam footage in either direction on the highway between Whitehorse and Watson Lake, captured between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday.