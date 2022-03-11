Yukon RCMP investigating man's sudden death in Haines Junction

The major crimes unit of the Yukon RCMP is investigating the "sudden death" of a man in Haines Junction.

In a news release Friday, Yukon RCMP said they responded to a call on March 9 around 7 p.m. about a man in a residence who was unresponsive.

"The man was found to be deceased," reads the news release.

They did not identify the deceased man.

The RCMP then contacted the major crimes unit. It added the Yukon RCMP forensic identification services and the Yukon Coroner's Service are also participating in the ongoing investigation.

The news release indicated the police will provide further details when they can be released.