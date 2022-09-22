Yukon RCMP opens homicide investigation into B.C. man's death

The death of a man near Whitehorse last month is now being investigated as a homicide, and could be linked to a missing-persons investigation.

Yukon RCMP said Wednesday the body — which was found on a rural property north of Whitehorse on Aug. 27 — belonged to James Richard Aikens, 41, from B.C.

The death was originally deemed suspicious. As a result of the autopsy, police say they have now opened a homicide investigation.

RCMP are not saying what led to Aikens' death.

Investigators with the Yukon RCMP's major crime unit suspect there's a relationship between the homicide investigation and the disappearance of Chad Oliver McGill, who was reported missing on Aug. 30.

McGill, 51, is still missing. According to an RCMP news release issued Aug. 30, he was last seen in his vehicle in the Whitehorse area between Aug. 24 and 26.

His vehicle was found abandoned on the Alaska Highway on Aug. 26 near the Kluane Wagon Road.

McGill is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and about 260 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a prosthetic left leg.