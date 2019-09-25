Yukon RCMP officer likely died of heart attack before motorcycle crash, coroner says

RCMP Sgt. James "Jim" Giczi likely died of a heart attack before his motorcycle crashed south of Whitehorse earlier this month, Yukon's coroner says.

Giczi, 56, was pronounced dead on Sept. 6, after the motorcycle he was driving went off the road. It happened on the South Klondike Highway, about 25 kilometres south of the Carcross cutoff.

In a news release on Tuesday, Chief Coroner for Yukon Heather Jones said preliminary results from a post-mortem examination indicate that Giczi likely suffered a fatal heart attack before his motorcycle left the road.

Giczi had been travelling with another motorcyclist at the time, and the two were returning to Whitehorse after a trip to Skagway, Alaska.

The other motorcyclist was driving in front of Giczi, and turned around when he noticed that Giczi was no longer behind him. He found Giczi's body and motorcycle in the ditch.

Jones says an investigation is still active and ongoing.