Yukon RCMP keep busy with drug arrests during COVID-19 pandemic

Yukon RCMP say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed down the movement of illicit drugs in the territory, and they've been keeping busy with enforcement.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said that since February, they have "investigated several major incidents in Whitehorse, resulting in the arrest and charge of numerous suspects."

The release lists 10 people who have been charged with drug trafficking offences at different times over recent months.

The most recent arrests happened on Saturday in Whitehorse, when two people were arrested downtown and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Police say the investigations in recent months have been conducted by their crime reduction unit as well as the federal investigations unit and general investigations section.

The ten arrests listed in the news release, along with others, have resulted in the seizure of "a significant quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin," police say.

The news release also says the police have seized $169,000 since February, as alleged proceeds of crime.