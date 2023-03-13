Yukon RCMP investigate double homicide in Mayo

Yukon RCMP said they are investigating a double homicide after two men were shot in the community of Mayo, approximately 400 kilometres from Whitehorse, on Saturday morning.

Police told reporters at a news conference on Sunday they believe Ben Symington, 35, and Michael Bennett, 22, were shot shortly after 5 a.m. on March 11 on Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation's territory.

"The families of Mr. Symington and Mr. Bennett have been notified of their deaths by police," Yukon RCMP Insp. Lindsay Ellis said.

"Yukon RCMP shares condolences to their families and loved ones."

Police said they can't confirm what type of firearm was used or the connection between the men.

"At this time, we know they were both based out of the community of Whitehorse and had been for quite a long time," Ellis said.

"Part of the investigation is to determine how long they've been in Mayo."

Mayo RCMP said they received a call around 9:13 a.m. about the deaths in Subdivision C6, in the area of Future Road.

Ellis, the officer in charge of criminal investigations in the territory, said multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire earlier that morning. She also said at the news conference that a blue 2010 Ford Escape is currently in police custody in connection with the crime.

Ellis said it's too early to provide details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. She said police are investigating several avenues, including drug-related crime.

"We are well aware of the impact of substance use in the community of Mayo," Ellis said.

"A crime of this significance in a small community such as Mayo will have a substantial impact on the community. We want to emphasize that we do continue to believe that there is no immediate danger to the public related to these homicides."

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any information about Symington and Bennett and to report any interactions with either of the men over the last week .

The RCMP are also asking people who live in the area to let them know if they saw any suspicious activity or vehicles and if anyone has video surveillance recordings from their home or business that might help in the investigation.

The area around the crime scene is expected to be reopened to traffic early Monday morning.

RCMP can be reached at (867) 667-5555 in Whitehorse, (867) 996-5555 in Mayo.