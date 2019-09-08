RCMP, Yukon coroner investigate fatal motorcycle crash on South Klondike Highway

A Whitehorse man has died in a motorcycle crash on the South Klondike Highway.

James Giczi, 56, died Friday evening. It appears his motorcycle left the highway and overturned after coming out of a left turn, just south of the Annie Lake Road turnoff, about 25-kilometres from the Carcross cutoff.

According to Heather Jones, the Yukon's chief coroner, Giczi was returning to Whitehorse from a day trip to Skagway, Alaska, with another motorcyclist when the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

He died before he could be taken to hospital for treatment.

Neither alcohol nor road conditions are believed to be responsible for the crash, Jones said in a media release issued Sunday.

The crash closed off the highway for most of the evening Friday as investigators determined what happened.

The coroner's service and Yukon RCMP continue to investigate the incident.