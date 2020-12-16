Yukon RCMP charge man with drug trafficking
48-year-old man charged after Prospector Road residence searched
Yukon RCMP say they've arrested a man in Whitehorse on drug-related charges after a joint investigation with the territorial government's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit.
A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order, police said in a news release Wednesday.
SCAN had been investigating a property related to an individual that the Yukon RCMP had been investigating for drug-related offences, the release states.
On Nov, 27, after obtaining a search warrant, Yukon RCMP entered a residence on Prospector Road in Whitehorse and seized the following:
-
Canadian currency in excess of $2,000.
-
An amount of cocaine.
-
A crossbow and ammunition.
-
Multiple cell phones.
-
Drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.
The accused man appeared in court on Nov. 28 and was remanded in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.