Yukon RCMP charge man with drug trafficking

Yukon RCMP say they've arrested a man in Whitehorse on drug-related charges after a joint investigation with the territorial government's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order, police said in a news release Wednesday.

SCAN had been investigating a property related to an individual that the Yukon RCMP had been investigating for drug-related offences, the release states.

On Nov, 27, after obtaining a search warrant, Yukon RCMP entered a residence on Prospector Road in Whitehorse and seized the following:

Canadian currency in excess of $2,000.

An amount of cocaine.

A crossbow and ammunition.

Multiple cell phones.

Drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

The accused man appeared in court on Nov. 28 and was remanded in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.