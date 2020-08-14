Yukon RCMP can now ticket people who violate travel restrictions

Yukon RCMP can now ticket visitors who violate the territory's coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

In a news release on Thursday, police say amendments to Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act mean officers can now enforce the rules, and hand out fines.

The release says police will be especially focused on the downtown cores of Yukon communities. They'll be looking for vehicles from outside B.C. or the other territories that are not displaying a visitor decal on their vehicle.

The territory has been handing out visitor stickers to essential workers and other visitors who are allowed to be in the territory.

Violating the travel rules could mean a fine of $500.