Search underway for man in Carcross area, say Yukon RCMP
Police are asking if anyone sees a five feet 10 inch man with an average build and a goatee wearing a blue ball cap, a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweat pants to not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Police warn residents not to approach man and call 911 immediately
Yukon RCMP say an active search is underway for a man in the Carcross area.
In a late night Thursday news release, police asked anyone who sees a man fitting the following description to call 911 immediately:
- Five feet 10 inches tall.
- Average build.
- A goatee.
- Wearing a blue ball cap, grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants.
"Do not approach this man and call 911 immediately," the release said.
No further details were provided.