Search underway for man in Carcross area, say Yukon RCMP

Yukon RCMP say an active search is underway for a man in the Carcross area.

In a late night Thursday news release, police asked anyone who sees a man fitting the following description to call 911 immediately:

Five feet 10 inches tall.

Average build.

A goatee.

Wearing a blue ball cap, grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants.

"Do not approach this man and call 911 immediately," the release said.

No further details were provided.