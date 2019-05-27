Yukon RCMP charge 3 in Whitehorse cocaine bust

RCMP arrested three men Friday and seized 1.7 kilograms of cocaine from a home near the Carcross Cutoff in Whitehorse.

Bradley Prowal, 31, faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, plus one charge each of possession and trafficking.

Lucas Radatzke, 34, and Christopher Dick, 30, each face a single charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Dick also faces one charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

All three men remain in custody following their first court appearance over the weekend, police said.

Dick is scheduled to appear in court again Monday. Prowal and Radatzke are to appear Wednesday.