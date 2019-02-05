Yukon Quest 2019: Brent Sass 1st musher into Dawson City

Brent Sass has reached Dawson City, Yukon, becoming the first musher to reach the halfway point in the 2019 Yukon Quest sled dog race.

Sass arrived with his team just before 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was trailed by Yukoner Michelle Phillips, who arrived in Dawson about a half hour later, and Yukoner Hans Gatt who pulled in just after noon.

Last year's champ, Allen Moore of Alaska, was trailing close behind Gatt.

The first musher to arrive in Dawson is awarded two ounces of Klondike placer gold, but they must complete the race in order to claim the prize.

In 2017, Sass was also the first musher into Dawson City, but he later dropped out of the race because he was concerned about the health of two of his dogs.

2015 @theyukonquest champ Brent Sass is the first musher into Dawson. #YQ2019

Sass didn't run the Yukon Quest last year, after 11 consecutive years in the competition. He won the race in 2015.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Dawson on Tuesday, Sass said he's had a great race, so far.

"I had no intention of being in here first, but here we are," he said, through a moustache caked with ice.

"I went into this race saying I wasn't going to pay attention to anybody around me, just run my race, run my dogs, and that's what we're doing — and we got here first."

Sass called the early part of the race "wacky," because of changes made by race organizers this year. Poor snow conditions meant that mushers had to truck themselves and their dogs between Braeburn and the Carmacks checkpoint.

"It just took us all out of our usual procedure," Sass said. "But once we got out of Pelly [Crossing], it was back to the normal Quest."

Mushers have to stay in Dawson City at least 36 hours before they hit the trail again to Fairbanks, Alaska.

There are 30 mushers in the 1,600-kilometre race this year.