2 years after 'major' concussion, Alberta musher again drops from Yukon Quest

The already-short roster of mushers in this year's Yukon Quest sled dog race is even shorter, after two Canadians dropped out of the race.

Alberta's Jason Campeau and Quebec's Denis Tremblay both scratched from the race Tuesday morning at the checkpoint in Circle, Alaska.

According to a news release from race officials, both mushers said dropping out was "in the best interest of [their] team." No other details have been released.

Most years see at least a few mushers scratch from the 1,600-kilometre race, for various reasons.

Two years ago, Campeau, who's based in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., was forced out of the race after suffering a concussion in a mishap on the trail. It happened between Circle and Eagle, Alaska.

In a Facebook post before this year's race began, Campeau described it as a "major" concussion that took him "a very long time to recover from."

'God gave me a second chance'

He said running this year's race was a way of facing a challenge head-on.

"Failure has never sat well with me and I want to show my twins or anyone else who is suffering that it can get better," he wrote.

"God gave me a second chance and taught me that what really matters in this world is our health both physically and mentally."

The departures of Campeau and Tremblay from the race left just 13 mushers still on the trail on Tuesday.

A dog in the 2017 Yukon Quest. Both Campeau and Tremblay said scratching from the race was in the best interest of their teams. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

That's a much smaller contingent than in recent years — last year, 30 teams started the race and 27 of them reached the finish line.

The remaining mushers — still led by Yukoner Michelle Phillips and last year's champ, Brent Sass — were headed for the Eagle checkpoint late on Tuesday.

They're expected to reach the race's halfway point at Dawson City sometime Wednesday night.