Pumpkin palooza! Check out these carvings from around Yukon
North·New

Yukoners did some creative squash sculpting this year. Check out some of these photos from CBC Yukon readers.

Laura Howells · CBC News ·
Arun Joseph shared these pics of his son Abel and their toothy pumpkin. (Submitted by Arun Joseph)

While Halloween may be different this year, one thing hasn't changed: great pumpkin carving.

Yukoners made some creative squash sculptures this year.

Check out some of these photos from CBC Yukon readers.

'Tried something new this year,' writes Susan Boyd. She used the bottom of white pumpkins to make these pumpkin eyeballs! (Submitted by Susan Boyd)
Looks like one of these pumpkins ate too much candy! Paul Kevin Josie shared these photos of Tl’yah Tr’an’s pumpkins from Old Crow, Yukon. (Submitted by Paul Kevin Josie )
Ayden Xavier Binil and his pumpkin creation. Thanks to Binil Xavier for sharing. (Submitted by Binil Xavier)
Don Watt has been showing his pumpkin carving skills at the Yukon Artists at Work gallery this week. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)
A pumpkin creation from artist Don Watt. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)
This trio of pumpkins was carved and painted by 13-year-old Mack and 9-year-old Elijah Jenner. (Submitted )
Curious George, pumpkin style! 'He is my two-year-old daughter's favourite cartoon to watch. She was happy to see it when I was done,' writes Jay Obrien. (Submitted by Jay Obrien)
'I think Knox is very, very excited about his spooky pumpkin!' writes Crystal Jacobs Cowman. (Submitted by Crystal Jacobs Cowman)
'A trio of trouble from the Marsh Family.' Thanks to Sarah Marsh for sharing. (Submitted by Sarah Marsh)
Shrek, pumpkin style! 'Special request from our son,' writes Roslyn Theresa. (Submitted by Roslyn Theresa)
'My niece Mckayla carved a pumpkin from Ross River,' writes Allybear Uchiha Redies. (Submitted by Allybear Uchiha Redies)
A pumpkin baby! Thanks to Roxanne Coles for sharing. (Submitted by Roxanne Coles)
'My pumpkin clearly went out one night and got bladdered!' wrote Michelle Leach, after her Jack-o-lantern froze and thawed. (Submitted by Michelle Leach)
