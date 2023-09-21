Whitehorse protest, counter-protest over LGBTQ rights in schools draw hundreds

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Whitehorse on Wednesday during a protest and counter-protest over LGBTQ rights and education policies in schools.

Two groups, vastly different in size, gathered on either side of Second Avenue during the noon hour.

One group of a few dozen people stood on the sidewalk in front of the legislative assembly building, waving Canadian flags and holding signs reading things such as "Leave our kids alone," and "Stop confusing our grandkids."

A second group of several hundred people gathered on the opposite side of the busy avenue, also waving Canadian flags as well as rainbow flags, and signs with slogans such as "Trans rights are human rights," and "No space for hate."

Similar events were planned Wednesday across Canada, with some parents and socially conservative groups protesting LGBTQ-inclusive education policies in the classroom and in extracurricular settings.

Judy Douglas, who was among the group standing in front of the legislature building in Whitehorse, held a sign reading, "Stop sexualizing our precious and innocent children."

'When I went to school it was about reading, writing and arithmetic,' said demonstrator Judy Douglas. (George Maratos/CBC)

She's bothered by what she feels the education system is "imposing" on children.

"They're actually sexualizing our children. When I went to school it was about reading, writing and arithmetic. Now it's all about sex, everywhere you go — LGBTQ, perversion, pornography," she said.

"So we're out here to come against this. We want to come against this and not allow them to hurt our innocent and precious children."

Pat Maltais, also among the group in front of the legislature building, said he was there to support "parental rights."

"If we don't start standing up for this whole movement, then we're in bigger trouble than we already are as a sovereign nation. And this is all part of a bigger agenda," he said.

The crowd stretched over about a block and a half across the road from the legislature. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

Across the street, among a group that stretched over a block-and-a-half of sidewalk, high school student Audrey Provan spoke about protecting the rights of queer kids.

"It's really scary to think that at any point in the future, our rights could get taken away. But right now it's reassuring to know that there are laws in place, meaning schools have to have a safe space for queer kids," Provan said.

Provan said the demonstrators across the street from her should be "embarrassed" because they were vastly outnumbered by the so-called counter-protesters.

"I really feel for the kids growing up with those people," she said.

'It's really scary to think that at any point in the future, our rights could get taken away,' said high school student Audrey Provan. (George Maratos/CBC)

Tanya Van Valkenburg, also among those standing on the sidewalk opposite the legislature, said diversity is "where our society is headed."

"And I won't stand by when people challenge that," she said.

Yukon government minister John Streicker was one of several MLAs seen among the counter-protesters across the street from the legislature.

Yukon government ministers Nils Clarke and Richard Mostyn speak to protesters outside the Yukon legislature building on Wednesday. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

"I'm just happy to be here with Yukoners, like it's really a great turnout and I think it sort of says where we want to go as a society," Streicker said.

Some people also gathered in Dawson City, Yukon, on Wednesday afternoon, though that event was characterized as an "information session" to show solidarity with LGBTQ community members. Over twenty people swung by the gazebo to chat, and have snacks.

"We're not having a protest. We're not having a counter-protest. We're having an information session and gathering in support," said Calhoun Keating Malay with Queer Yukon in Dawson City.

"We're standing up to make sure that we can stand here for human rights so that kids can sit comfortably in classrooms."