Yukon reports new probable case of COVID-19, linked to travel

Yukon has a new probable case of COVID-19, the territory's chief medical officer of health announced on Saturday.

Dr. Brendan Hanley made the announcement in a news release that evening, saying Yukon Communicable Disease Control is waiting on confirmation from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

"The person is currently stable and safely self-isolating. The case is linked to travel outside of Yukon," according to the release.

The person is from Whitehorse, according to the release, and received care from the Whitehorse General Hospital.

Contact tracing and an investigation have begun and no public exposure has been identified yet.

Initial testing was done using the GeneXpert rapid test, and a second test was sent to B.C. for confirmation.

Anyone who may be a close contact will be contacted directly by health officials.