More than 2 households can gather in homes, says Yukon govt, but it's not recommended

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the Yukon's chief medical officer of health, said Friday it's still recommended that private indoor gatherings remain limited to two households — but starting this weekend, it's not mandated.

Health officials announced during a news conference Wednesday that restrictions will loosen on Saturday. That includes no longer limiting indoor organized gatherings to 25 individuals, though venues will still be limited to 50 per cent of capacity. Masks are still required.

In a news release Friday, the territory says indoor private gatherings are no longer limited to two households, but it's still recommended as a best practice.

"Updated modelling shows that the circuit breaker public health measures have been successful in flattening the case curve, but we are not out of the woods yet," Elliott stated.

"The new omicron variant is causing global concern and its impacts are not yet known. We must continue to be diligent, follow public health measures, practise the Safe 6, wear a mask and get vaccinated."

Elliott also recommends that travel between communities, and between communities and Whitehorse, is to be avoided until further notice.

The recommendations could change depending on COVID-19 cases or if risks increase significantly, the release says.

Last month, the government declared a state of emergency in response to an "alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and widespread community transmission."

At the time, new public health measures were introduced based on recommendations of the chief medical officer and were expected to be in place until at least Dec. 3.

The loosening of measures this weekend is in response to "an encouraging decrease in active cases and daily case counts," Silver said Wednesday.