Yukon premier should seek conflict commissioner's advice, expert says

An expert in Yukon politics believes Premier Sandy Silver should consult the conflict of interest commissioner regarding his former health minister to snuff out a controversy the Yukon Party opposition has been stoking since the spring.

The controversy concerns Pauline Frost, who was minister when the government awarded Ketza Construction a $44.8-million contract to build a health and wellness centre in Old Crow. (Frost was recently elected the next chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin Government.)

Frost was defeated in the 2021 territorial election.

She was hired afterwards by Ketza as its director of strategic operations on Old Crow projects.

During the 2022 spring sitting, the government said Frost, in her new role, had met with Highways and Public Works staff multiple times as part of "routine project administration."

That spurred the Yukon Party to flag a potential conflict of interest.

The Conflict of Interest Act requires former ministers to wait six months after leaving office before they can make "representations" to the government on their behalf or someone else's. This is to make sure they don't leverage their former political positions for personal gain.

Frost told the Yukon News she had waited the mandatory period. Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke also told the legislature that was the case.

The issue resurfaced during the recently-concluded fall sitting as the Yukon Party tabled a letter from the territory's conflict of interest commissioner David Phillip Jones. Jones wrote that because Frost is no longer an MLA or a minister, only the premier or Frost herself can ask him to clarify whether she was in conflict.

The Yukon Party demanded Silver consult the commissioner on Frost's role at Ketza and also managed to get a motion passed urging the premier to do so.

"To us, there's at least reasonable grounds to ask this question," party leader Currie Dixon said.

"I don't know for sure that there is a conflict or there's not a conflict. I'm not qualified to make that determination."

Silver said he wouldn't be doing that and has denied the existence of a conflict. He has characterized the matter as a pseudo-scandal ginned up by the opposition.

"They're trying to pin something on us. They're trying to assassinate the character of a former minister," Silver said.

"There's nothing to see here, folks."

Public needs to be assured, Coates says

University of Saskatchewan professor Ken Coates says the public needs to be assured that the government is "above reproach." That's why he says Yukon Premier Sandy Silver should consult the conflict of interest commissioner regarding his former health minister's work post-territorial politics. (Jason Warick/CBC)

That refusal surprised Ken Coates, a professor of public policy at the University of Saskatchewan.

Raised in Whitehorse, Coates has written extensively about the Yukon and is an authority on political norms whom Silver himself has quoted in the legislature.

Coates said it's up to the government to assure the public that it is "above reproach."

"They have to be seen to be operating ethically and responsibly. They have to be seen to be making sure people don't take advantage of their positions, whatever those might be," Coates said.

In that context, Coates said he believes the Yukon Party's concerns need to be addressed, though he didn't suggest that a conflict actually existed — merely that some might perceive one.

He added that it's harder for people who leave public office in small communities to avoid appearances of conflict given the limited number of qualified people to fill senior positions.

Coates pointed to former premier Tony Penikett as an example that not everybody should be expected to follow, saying Penikett worked outside the Yukon for years in part to ensure that the Yukon NDP wouldn't have to face questions about him taking advantage of his former position.

"Do you deny a well-established public servant who served the territory very nicely for a number of years a chance to have a proper career and a proper income?" Coates said, adding that scrutiny shouldn't drive former politicians elsewhere to have a career.

It could have been a "good news story," Coates said, where a cabinet minister who chose to stay in the territory found work with a corporation involved with Indigenous projects.

"That's actually how you want the world to operate. There's nothing wrong with that sequence of things, as long as there's a freedom from perception of bias," he said.

"In the vast majority of cases, it'll prove to be completely above board. There's a shortage of top talent, there's a shortage of top opportunities. We want to keep these former politicians actively involved in the life of Yukon."