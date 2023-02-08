Yukon's premier meeting with N.W.T. and Nunavut to talk about health funding

Following the federal government's offer to boost health-care funds to provinces and territories, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says he'll be sitting down with other northern premiers as well as deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland Wednesday and Thursday to hash out some details.

At a meeting with premiers Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pitched a plan that would put billions more dollars into health care over the next decade. The deal would see about $17.3 billion in new money under the Canada Health Transfer — well shy of the $28 billion premiers had been asking for.

There would also be a $25-billion pool for "shared priorities" the federal government wants to hammer out with each province and territory, $150 million over five years to help the three territories cover the increased cost of delivering health care in the North, and $2 billion over 10 years specifically for Indigenous people.

It isn't clear yet exactly how much money from that offer would come to each of the three territories.

"I think there's some good funds on the table for Yukoners and for the Yukon health-care system," Pillai told CBC Tuesday after the offer was announced.

"After we get through the next couple of days, we should be able to pull something together that's really going to be important to implement our Putting People First plan for healthcare in the Yukon."

Pillai said he thinks the priority for health care funding is to focus on capacity and making sure there are enough health workers in the system. Other priorities from the federal government mirror some in the Yukon, including funding to address mental health needs and substance use.

Regarding the $150 million specifically for the three territories, which would go into the Territorial Health Investment Fund, Pillai said he's looking for "a sustainable commitment" in order to figure out the financials of retaining staff or bringing more doctors and nurses north.

"Then I'll be able to really have a sense of how much money will go directly into recruiting and retention," he said.

Pillai was expecting to meet with N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok Wednesday to discuss that pot of money.

"Part of my job is to make sure that I push as hard as I possibly can on behalf of Yukoners," he noted.