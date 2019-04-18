Yukon's 1st private pot retailer ready to roll, in time for 4/20

The first privately-owned cannabis retail store in the North is set to open Thursday morning in downtown Whitehorse.

Triple J's Canna Space received its licence from Yukon's Cannabis Licensing Board on Wednesday, the day owners Jordi Mikeli-Jones and Jeremy Jones originally hoped to open.

The day's delay did not seem to bother them too much, because they were all smiles on Wednesday as they received a copy of their licence, and added some finishing touches to their Wood Street store.

Their goal was to open in time for Saturday, which is 4/20 — a day that's become associated with celebrations of cannabis culture.

"We've just put in a tremendous amount of money, heart, soul, energy, blood, sweat and tears — and we're very, very happy with the final product," Mikeli-Jones said of the store.

The store is in the former Yukon News building at the corner of Third Avenue and Wood Street. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Mikeli-Jones said they've been working for four years to get to this point. Even before the federal government announced plans to legalise cannabis, they were looking into opening medical marijuana dispensary.

So when legalization happened, exactly six months ago, they were well on their way.

"We had spent months if not years facilitating that [retail application] package. So we were just literally chomping at the bit to submit it," Mikeli-Jones said.

'They did their homework,' says board chair

Dave Sloan, chair of the Cannabis Licensing Board, said Triple J's 300-page application covered all the bases and "came through with excellent, flying colours."

The first of its kind — retail licence #2019-0001 issued by the Yukon Cannabis Licensing Board. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"They did their homework. They had really a bulletproof application, in terms of completeness, in terms of the kind of a business plan they had, what their plans were for this facility."

Sloan says dealing with Triple J's was a "learning process" for the newly-created board and its "quite convoluted" process of reviewing applications.

"I think we sort of thought that it would just kind of sail on through, but we discovered things in the process that will inform us in the future," he said.

He says the board has heard from potential retailers in Dawson City and Watson Lake, but has not received those retail applications yet.

It's the start of a 'new and pretty exciting industry up here,' Sloan said. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"This is the start of, I think, a new and pretty exciting industry up here," he said.

The Yukon government's cannabis retail store in Whitehorse will stay in business for now, but the government has said it will close the store once a private retail industry is established.

The government will also continue to be the territory's only wholesale distributor of cannabis products.