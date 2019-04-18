Yukon's 1st private pot retailer ready to roll, in time for 4/20
Triple J's Canna Space got its retail licence on Wednesday, will open Thursday
The first privately-owned cannabis retail store in the North is set to open Thursday morning in downtown Whitehorse.
Triple J's Canna Space received its licence from Yukon's Cannabis Licensing Board on Wednesday, the day owners Jordi Mikeli-Jones and Jeremy Jones originally hoped to open.
The day's delay did not seem to bother them too much, because they were all smiles on Wednesday as they received a copy of their licence, and added some finishing touches to their Wood Street store.
Their goal was to open in time for Saturday, which is 4/20 — a day that's become associated with celebrations of cannabis culture.
"We've just put in a tremendous amount of money, heart, soul, energy, blood, sweat and tears — and we're very, very happy with the final product," Mikeli-Jones said of the store.
Mikeli-Jones said they've been working for four years to get to this point. Even before the federal government announced plans to legalise cannabis, they were looking into opening medical marijuana dispensary.
So when legalization happened, exactly six months ago, they were well on their way.
"We had spent months if not years facilitating that [retail application] package. So we were just literally chomping at the bit to submit it," Mikeli-Jones said.
'They did their homework,' says board chair
Dave Sloan, chair of the Cannabis Licensing Board, said Triple J's 300-page application covered all the bases and "came through with excellent, flying colours."
"They did their homework. They had really a bulletproof application, in terms of completeness, in terms of the kind of a business plan they had, what their plans were for this facility."
Sloan says dealing with Triple J's was a "learning process" for the newly-created board and its "quite convoluted" process of reviewing applications.
"I think we sort of thought that it would just kind of sail on through, but we discovered things in the process that will inform us in the future," he said.
He says the board has heard from potential retailers in Dawson City and Watson Lake, but has not received those retail applications yet.
"This is the start of, I think, a new and pretty exciting industry up here," he said.
The Yukon government's cannabis retail store in Whitehorse will stay in business for now, but the government has said it will close the store once a private retail industry is established.
The government will also continue to be the territory's only wholesale distributor of cannabis products.
With files from Philippe Morin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.