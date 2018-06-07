Oh, Henry! Here are the most popular baby names in Yukon in 2019
Olivia and Jacob were popular at the end of the last decade - are they still on top?
Henry, you're number one.
It was the most popular baby name in Yukon in 2019.
The most popular girl's name is less clear. There was a four-way split for the top spot between Ava, Isla, Livia and Quinn.
It's not difficult to land on the list of popular baby names. After all, it took just four Henrys to top the list.
Last year, 396 babies were born at Whitehorse General Hospital.
The Yukon Bureau of Statistics shared the names given to two or more babies last year. It has kept a database of baby names since 1986.
2019's popular baby names are a world away from the favourite names 30 years ago when Jessica and Michael were all the rage.
Twenty years ago, it was Hannah and Gavin, Matthew and William that were in vogue.
In 2009, Olivia was the most popular name for girls. While Jacob, Liam, Logan, Nathan and Noah were the top names for boys.
Here is the list of baby names selected two or more times in 2019:
Girls
- Ava
- Isla
- Livia
- Quinn
- Aaliyah
- Abigail
- Daisy
- Elodie
- Evelyn
- Hailey
- Lena
- Lillian
- Lily
- Mabel
- Molly
- Olivia
- Sadie
- Sloane
- Thea
- Trinity
- Willow
- Wren
Boys
- Henry
- Charles
- Jason
- Leo
- Noah
- Oliver
- Alexander
- Anthony
- Axel
- Clayton
- Damon
- Elias
- Ellis
- Ezra
- Olivier
- Owen
- Sawyer
- Theodore
- Thomas
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.