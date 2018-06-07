Oh, Henry! Here are the most popular baby names in Yukon in 2019

Henry, you're number one.

It was the most popular baby name in Yukon in 2019.

The most popular girl's name is less clear. There was a four-way split for the top spot between Ava, Isla, Livia and Quinn.

It's not difficult to land on the list of popular baby names. After all, it took just four Henrys to top the list.

Last year, 396 babies were born at Whitehorse General Hospital.

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics shared the names given to two or more babies last year. It has kept a database of baby names since 1986.

2019's popular baby names are a world away from the favourite names 30 years ago when Jessica and Michael were all the rage.

Twenty years ago, it was Hannah and Gavin, Matthew and William that were in vogue.

In 2009, Olivia was the most popular name for girls. While Jacob, Liam, Logan, Nathan and Noah were the top names for boys.

Here is the list of baby names selected two or more times in 2019:

Girls

Ava

Isla

Livia

Quinn

Aaliyah

Abigail

Daisy

Elodie

Evelyn

Hailey

Lena

Lillian

Lily

Mabel

Molly

Olivia

Sadie

Sloane

Thea

Trinity

Willow

Wren

Boys