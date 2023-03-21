Yukon Party questions 'loophole' that keeps some party revenue secret

A letter from Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai to the territory's chief electoral officer this month has prompted questions in the legislature about the continued secrecy of a specific class of political donations.

Pillai wrote to Maxwell Harvey seeking recommendations on how to safeguard the Yukon's elections from foreign interference. The letter comes amid allegations of meddling by China in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Harvey's response stated Elections Yukon is working on a report on foreign interference and will cover potential threats, risks, strategies and potential recommendations for legislative changes.

The chief electoral officer said preventing foreign interference happens through a web of strategies, including "strengthening campaign finance regulations," mitigating online disinformation and tightening cyber security.

During question period on Monday, the Yukon Party's Brad Cathers seized on Harvey's first point as he called on the Liberal government to close what he considers a "loophole" in the disclosure of political donations.

The Yukon's rules for political contributions do not require parties to reveal the source of funds categorized as "other revenue." According to Elections Yukon's 2021 annual report on political party revenues, this money can include fundraising proceeds, donations from meetings and rallies, membership fees, event registration, loans or income from investments and "other sources."

That year, which was an election year, the Liberals raised more than $28,000 of annual revenue in the "other" category. The party also reported more than $100,000 of "other revenue" for its campaign.

"We're not going to cast aspersions with the source or sources of it. But it simply is the issue of transparency about financing," Cathers told reporters on Monday.

"There is always the potential that election financing can potentially have an influence on governance and that is the heart of the reason that we have transparency in election financing. [It's] aimed at ensuring that the public has the opportunity to know where all major and significant sources of donations come to any political party, especially the governing party."

The Yukon Party also reported "other revenue" in 2021, to the tune of about $13,000 in its annual return and $830 for the election.

Premier Ranj Pillai shot back at the official opposition, alleging "hypocrisy" on the issue. Reporters speaking to Pillai were supplied with contribution figures from 2020, which showed the Yukon Party reporting three times as much "other revenue" compared to the Liberals.

"The Yukon Party had 14 years in office and over that period of time, they didn't do anything on fundraising. They didn't touch it. Again, they had no issues with any of these processes in place," Pillai said.

The premier attempted to reframe the issue as his government being proactive, both through his letter to Harvey and his motion calling the government to establish an electoral district boundaries commission before the next election.

"I want to make sure we have the proper boundaries in place. I want to make sure that we have the proper rules in place and I want to make sure that there's no interference," Pillai said.

Ban corporate, union donations says NDP

In 2021, the Yukon NDP did not report any "other revenue." However, leader Kate White said the territory's rules on political donations have more problems than simply the transparency of a single category.

"Campaign financing has been problematic in the Yukon for a very long time. So corporate donations, [we] believe they should be banned. Union donations, we believe they should be banned. Outside donations, let's get rid of those," White said.

"So the Yukon NDP pride ourselves on the fact that everything we fundraise and raise is by individuals. So when those results come out, you'll take a look and we'll have way higher numbers than the other two parties, higher numbers of people who donate."

The Yukon also does not have a limit on the size of political donations, which leads White to describe the territory as the "Wild West of campaign financing."

In British Columbia, political contributions are capped at about $1,400 for each registered party. The cap does not include fees up to $400 for party conventions. Amounts are set at the beginning of each year.

Harvey's report, which will cover existing and potential strategies on combating electoral interference, is set to be finished next month. The chief electoral officer will also work with the Members' Services Board, an all-party legislative committee, before releasing it.

Pillai said he expects it will speak to Monday's skirmish on political donations.

"I think that we have, between our Member Services' Board and our chief electoral officer, good expertise that can provide us with the right, I would say, direction when it comes to how we ensure that our processes are strong," he said.