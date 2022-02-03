Yukon gov't lays out plan to loosen COVID-19 restrictions over next month

The number of participants in recreational team sports for those under 19 will increase from 10 to 25, or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is less, this weekend in Yukon.

It's part of a package of measures Premier Sandy Silver announced on Thursday to loosen public health restrictions over the next month as long as COVID-19 indicators, including hospitalizations, stay down.

The following weekend, Silver said, the new measure for recreational team sports will apply to those over the age of 19.

Silver made the comments during a news conference Thursday morning.

"Next week we also hope to be in a position to allow indoor personal gatherings to be up to 10 people but no longer limited to two households," Silver said.

He said the following weekend, the government is hoping to increase the limit on indoor organized events to 50 per cent of a venue's capacity and allow groups of six people at a table in bars and restaurants, but no longer restrict the group to members of one household.

On March 1, Silver said his government plans to allow bars and restaurants to return to normal hours, no longer requiring them to close at 10 p.m.

Silver said the government developed the plan based on recommendations from the acting chief medical officer.

Missed the news conference? Watch it here:

Two more deaths

Silver two more people have died recently with COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths from COVID-19 overall in the territory to 18 since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. André Corriveau, standing in for acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, said there are four people in Yukon hospitals with COVID-19. Corriveau, who is also the deputy chief public health officer in the N.W.T., stepped in at the last minute for Dr. Jim Talbot, who had been scheduled to attend.

He added there were 137 reported active cases in Yukon, 22 new ones since Wednesday.

He also said the average new daily case count is about 22 over the past seven days, and 23 over the past three days.

Beginning Friday, Silver said, the Yukon government will provide daily statistics that include the number of hospitalizations and the seven-day average for hospitalizations and cases.

Corriveau added that the majority of outbreaks in long-term care homes have been declared over but that outbreak protocols remain in place "out of an abundance of caution."