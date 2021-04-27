Man dead after bulldozer hits ice, slides down embankment at Yukon mining site

A Yukon placer miner is dead after the bulldozer he was driving hit a patch of ice and rolled down a steep embankment.

A news release from Yukon's chief coroner on Tuesday morning says 41-year-old Richard Matthew "Red" Cull died in the accident on Friday.

It happened at a Stuart Placer Ltd. mining operation near Black Hills Creek, about 73 kilometres from Dawson City.

According to chief coroner Heather Jones, Cull was driving a D-10N Caterpillar bulldozer on the Black Hills Creek Road toward camp when he hit a patch of ice. The machine slid off the road onto a steep embankment and rolled down.

"The vehicle continued to travel, now in reverse approximately 250 feet, sliding down a second embankment and traveling another 450 feet before coming to a stop," the release states.

Cull was found dead in the cab of the bulldozer where it had come to a stop.

The coroner says Cull was a "seasoned heavy duty operator" at placer mining operations in the area.

RCMP and the Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board are investigating along with the coroner.