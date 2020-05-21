72-year-old Yukon placer miner dies on claim near Carmacks

A 72-year-old placer miner in Yukon is dead after getting caught beneath a truck rolling down an embankment.

Yukon's chief coroner said in a news release on Thursday that the accident happened on Saturday afternoon, about 85 kilometres down the Free Gold Road outside of Carmacks.

Chief Coroner Heather Jones says the victim is Diane Gow of Whitehorse, who, along with her husband, was a long-time owner and operator of Right Fork Mining.

According to Jones, Gow had been driving a two-ton dually truck used to haul water at their mining claim when she lost control of the vehicle as it went down a steep embankment.

The release says Gow was able to get out of the truck, but was then caught beneath it as it rolled down. Gow died at the scene.

The coroner and Carmacks RCMP were later called to the scene.

Jones's release says they're still investigating what happened. The Yukon Workers Compensation Health and Safety Board is also investigating.