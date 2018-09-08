Makeover at Whitehorse cemetery reveals hundreds of unexpected, unmarked graves

Work related to the refurbishment of Pioneer Cemetery in Whitehorse has shown close to 800 people were buried there between 1900 and the 1960s — and more than half of them in unmarked graves.

Last winter, work crews scanned the cemetery with ground-penetrating radar, and estimated there were remains from 485 unknown individuals.

"If you have relatives buried there, if you have friends buried there, or your parents and grandparents — please let us know because at the City of Whitehorse they are trying to track all the graves," said Ian Robertson, the lead consultant on the project.

Robertson said he expected the number of graves with no markers to be about half as large.

Garrett Enoch, left, and Greg Holland of Ecofor Consulting monitor the image coming in from a ground-penetrating radar unit. That's how workers were able to estimate the number of human remains. (Ecofor Consulting Ltd.)

He said a goal should be set, to identify at least 50 of the remains each year. He believes a starting point could be the existing list of names of people who are known to be buried there, but no longer have a marker on their graves.

"We are putting, as part of this project, concrete pads down — but we can't add the name until we confirm who's actually buried where," he said.

Robertson said at the very least there should be a wall installed at the cemetery, listing the names of all those known to have been buried there. He said many of those people made remarkable contributions to the history of the territory.

A neglected site

The refurbishment of the cemetery park was sparked about five years ago when members of the community asked the city to clean up the neglected site.

One was Grant Lundy, who has since died.

Another was Red Grossinger, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion, who regularly visits the grave sites of military veterans.

Royal Canadian Legion member Red Grossinger was one of the people who initially lobbied to have the cemetery fixed up. He's pleased with how it turned out. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Grossinger said the graveyard was in general disrepair and littered with dog feces and used needles and condoms.

Speaking at the "grand re-opening" of the cemetery park on Wednesday, Grossinger said the makeover is a success. He said comparing it to a year or two ago was like "day and night."

''Now we have signage around, place is clean, there's footpaths around that are marked," he said.

"No dogs running around, which is much better. It's going to be kept this way, I hope. So I'm happy and I'm pleased with it."

Heidi Redman, a landscape architect who worked on the design team, said the refurbishment should help keep the site in good condition.

The "grand reopening" of Pioneer Cemetery, earlier this week. From left, Gordon Steele of the Yukon Order of Pioneers, Helmer Hermanson of RCMP Veterans, Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis, Red Grossinger of the Royal Canadian Legion, and Pavlina Sudrich of the Downtown Residents Association. (Dave Croft/CBC)

There's now an off-leash dog park nearby, paved walkways meander through the cemetery to help keep people from walking over graves, and trees and bushes have been thinned in hopes of discouraging drug use and other activities from occurring there, said Redman.

"So there's more eyes on the cemetery, there's better sight lines to see in and out of it — so I think that increases the security, and I think people will take more ownership of the space now," she said.