Yukon RCMP warn against phone scammers posing as police

Yukon RCMP are warning people about a fraudster who's been calling people to say they're a police officer, and asking for personal information.

Police say the fraudster calls from what appears to be a Yukon RCMP detachment number either in Whitehorse or other communities — 867-667-5551, or 867-(local exchange)-5555, according to a news release Wednesday.

Police say they are not making the calls.

Some people have received similar calls from someone who says they're calling from Service Canada, police said. That caller also asks people for personal information.

They're asking anybody who receives such calls to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Last month, a woman in P.E.I. called RCMP to complain someone had called her using an automated message from a 514 area code, which warned her there was a warrant for her arrest and asked her to empty her bank account to pay them.

When she pressed a button to speak with someone, she was transferred to a number that displayed on her phone as the local RCMP, and was the detachment's correct phone number. She then spoke with a man who failed her sniff test: he was unable to tell her what detachment he worked from.

RCMP in P.E.I. said in a news release after that incident that "the complaint took on a different level when the scammer used a functioning RCMP phone number and address." Fraudsters use a computer program to generate information that looks real, a police spokesperson said.

RCMP say identity theft can happen over the phone, internet or through the mail, and people should be wary of unsolicited calls, emails or mail that asks for personal or financial information. Police also advise people to regularly check their bank and credit card statements for anything unusual.