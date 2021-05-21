Yukon woman makes homemade Passion Flakies that are 'sooo good'

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

They normally come in a clear plastic wrapper.

They are always perfect, messy and delicious.

Passion Flakies are made by the Quebec cake company, Vachon. They are craved for their cream, apple and raspberry filling — and of course the sugary, flaky pastry.

In eastern Canada they are a staple.

"These treats are so personal and connecting at the same time," said Melissa Levac to CBC on Facebook Messenger.

Levac grew up in Ontario but now lives in Dawson City, Yukon.

One day she decided she was going to make her favourite treat from scratch.

"Making them was 100 per cent a nostalgic craving," she said.

"Nostalgia from my childhood and the store-bought kind … of lunchtime treats, car-ride treats and from especially trying to get one before my brothers gobbled them all up," she added.

Vachon Passion Flakies are known for their consistency and delicious messiness. (Credit: Vachon)

Levac found a recipe online and went for it.

She says there are a few important steps when making homemade Passion Flakies.

"A little more care is needed to make sure there are no seeds in the jam filling and that the top is sugary," she said.

The result compared to the originals was better than expected.

"Oh gosh, it's sooo good … they are pretty close," she said.

After she made them she knew it was important for one final step to make sure they were as close to the real thing as possible.

"Definitely put them in a plastic bag overnight and shake them around a little."

'So tasty'

Levac shared the full recipe on CBC North's Arctic Kitchen Facebook group.

"Ohhhh so delicious," said one member.

"Woahhhhhhhhhh!! I need to fan myself!!" said another.

"They look gorgeous and so tasty!!"

Levac says she was blown away by all the comments.

"I am just really overjoyed [by] how many memories it has triggered in us eastern Canadians who are here up North."