Yukon Party members apologize after sending crude messages about premier, NDP leader

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon is apologizing after crude text messages written by members of his party about Premier Sandy Silver and NDP leader Kate White emerged over the weekend.

The premier's office sent screenshots of the texts to the media late Sunday, quoting Silver saying that the messages were sent to him in a group chat he believes he was included in inadvertently.

The texts include inappropriate comments about all three leaders, including at least five references to and comparisons between the sizes of their genitalia.

One message made crude assumptions about Silver's sexual preferences.

CBC has chosen not to publish the messages due to the fact that they contain vulgarities and potentially defamatory language.

'Inappropriate and rude messages'

Former interim-leader of the party and re-elected MLA Stacey Hassard as well as fellow re-elected MLA Wade Istchenko are two of the people who made the comments in the group chat.

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon was also a member of the chat.

Ted Laking, a spokesperson for the Yukon Party, told CBC via email the chat was created by a private citizen who is unassociated with the party on Friday morning, and therefore he said he did not know why it was created or why certain people were added.

Dixon initially sent an apology to Silver through text message, stating that he was aware Hassard and Istchenko were involved in the "inappropriate and rude messages." Dixon said in his informal text apology to Silver that he had spoken with Istchenko and Hassard, and that they were both apologetic.

An apology text message sent by Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon to Premier Sandy Silver after a group chat used crude language depicting him and NDP leader Kate White. (Submitted by the Premier's office)

CBC also reached out to the Yukon NDP to get comment from White, but did not receive an immediate response. Laking told CBC in an email that Dixon also reached out to White and apologized before the messages were made public.

In a statement released late Sunday evening, Silver called the behaviour "unacceptable" and said his party is interested to know how Dixon plans to address it.

"I am sharing these [screenshots] with the media because Yukoners should be aware of the culture that is considered acceptable within the Yukon Party," said Silver.

'I regret these foolish and immature actions'

The Yukon Party released a formal apology just after midnight on Monday, a few hours after Silver released his statement.

"As soon as I saw these [comments], I immediately spoke with both of them candidly and am confident they understand how offensive and unprofessional these comments are," said Dixon.

He said both of the elected officials have apologized and committed themselves to learning from the incident and "devoting themselves to advocating for a safe and respectful Yukon."

Dixon added that as a result of these messages, neither of the MLAs will be allowed to sit on any legislative committees, or be given critic roles when the party establishes their shadow cabinet.

"This is an important opportunity for all Yukoners to realize that words matter and that we need to actively advocate for a respectful community," Dixon said.

The statement also included brief apologies from both of the MLAs who made the comments.

"I regret these foolish and immature actions," said Hassard. "I apologize unreservedly and will take the lessons from this mistake to advocate for a territory where all Yukoners feel welcome."

Wade Istchenko said his actions were immature and "unacceptable."

"I sincerely apologize for making these comments and am deeply embarrassed by them. I commit to learning from these mistakes."

CBC put in requests to speak with Dixon, Istchenko and Hassard further. All three declined interviews.