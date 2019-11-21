Yukon Party sets date for leadership election in May

The opposition Yukon Party has set a date for the election of a new party leader — May 23, 2020.

That will be more than three and a half years since the party's last permanent leader — former premier Darrell Pasloski — stepped down. MLA Stacey Hassard has served as interim party leader since then.

Pasloski announced his resignation on election night, Nov. 7, 2016, after his party was ousted by Sandy Silver's Liberals and he lost his own seat in the Mountainview riding. Pasloski had led the party since 2011, when he succeeded former premier Dennis Fentie.

Yukon Party president Mark Beese said that since the 2016 election, there's been no big rush to install a permanent leader.

"The MLAs in place now have been doing a great job and our membership was comfortable in waiting until it was closer to the next election," Beese said.

The Liberals have another two years to call the next election.

Beese said the party's leadership election committee is still finalizing the rules for the leadership race, and deciding where it will happen.

He wouldn't speculate on possible contenders.

"The rumour mill is strong out there. I've heard all kinds of really great names, which is really exciting," he said.

"Obviously it's our intention that this decision of who is going to be the leader of the party is going to be the premier after the next election."