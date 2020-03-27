Yukon Party to go ahead with leadership vote this spring

The Yukon Party is going ahead with its leadership vote in May, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're well-equipped to deal with it, without a gathering," said party president Mark Beese.

The leadership election is set for May 23. Three people are running — Linda Benoit, Brad Cathers and Currie Dixon.

Former premier Darrell Pasloski quit as leader in 2016. MLA Stacey Hassard has been interim leader of the official opposition party since then.

Beese said any meet-the-candidates events have been cancelled, but the vote itself can go ahead.

"We've been working for over a year to be able to do this election online and over the phone, or at least have these capabilities built in," he said.

Beese said it's uncertain whether there will be any in-person voting as well, but "we've got a lot of time between now and then."

He said party members can still get to know the candidates through their web pages, or by calling them up.

"Obviously, there's concern about the social distancing and the ability to campaign, and the ability to host events," said Beese.

"These are the new realities we're working in right now, and we just have to work through them."