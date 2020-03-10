Opposition casts doubt on Yukon government's COVID-19 plans

Yukon's official opposition party says the territorial government doesn't appear to take the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously enough, while the government says it has everything under control.

"Saying you have a plan and actually having a plan are two different things," said Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent after question period at the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

"We didn't get any responses from the premier or any of his ministers that give us any confidence that they actually have a plan to deal with this, [as] an economic issue."

Kent said Yukon's tourism sector stands to suffer this summer, if people are cancelling cruises. The territory typically sees a steady stream of visitors from Alaskan cruises.

"That's going to be a big hit for the tourism industry and I don't think the [tourism] minister or the premier or any of his colleagues are taking that seriously."

Kent said he has more confidence in Yukon's health officials, who have repeatedly said the risk of an outbreak in Yukon is low.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, although Premier Sandy Silver said anybody tested for influenza in the territory will now also be tested for COVID-19.

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health also recommended all international school trips from Yukon be cancelled — except to Alaska. The government made that decision effective on Monday.

We're not in a place right now where we have to worry about COVID-19, today,' says Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

Opposition MLAs also pressed the government Monday about whether there is enough personal protective equipment for health-care workers, and whether arriving passengers at Whitehorse's airport will be screened for COVID-19.

Ministers said Yukon is prepared, but mostly avoided details.

Kent expressed concern that the minister of Health and Social Services couldn't answer "relatively straightforward questions" about the equipment or number of test kits.

"It doesn't give us confidence that she's on top of this."

He said there should be more regular briefings on Yukon's preparedness — with details.

'Missed opportunity'

The Yukon Party introduced a motion in the legislature to create an all-party committee to study the economic impacts of COVID-19, but government MLAs voted it down.

NDP Leader Kate White called it a "missed opportunity."

"The government always says that they're open to good ideas and they want to work with other parties," she said. "And unfortunately what we saw was the opposite."

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White says the government's decision to reject a committee to study the economic impacts of COVID-19 was a 'missed opportunity.' (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

Silver however, said the committee is unnecessary because no MLAs are being kept in the dark and assured Yukoners the government is on top of things, so far.

"We're not in a place right now where we have to worry about COVID-19, today," he said.

As for details on what the government will do in the future, Silver said it's a "moving target" and that things change everyday.

"Everything that is being asked by the opposition, we believe that we already have [that] under control," he said.

"We have to make sure that we're prepared. But at the same time, level heads should prevail here and we shouldn't get into the practice of fear-mongering."