Policy 'tweak' expands Yukon's new paid sick leave program

Premier Ranj Pillai says that all Yukon businesses can apply to have the cost of employee wages on sick days covered by the government — even if they already have a program in place to cover those costs themselves.

When the new government-funded paid sick leave program was announced earlier this week, one of the stipulations was that only businesses that did not already have a policy promising to pay employee wages on sick days could apply for the rebate.

NDP MLA Lane Tredger said that approach punished businesses who chose to do the right thing.

"If I were an organization that already pays for sick leave and will be getting nothing through this program while my competitors are subsidized, I would be outraged," Tredger said.

NDP MLA Lane Tredger said the government's initial approach punished businesses who chose to do the right thing. (Yukon Government)

Pillai said that he received an email from Rob Fordham, president of Kilrich Building Supplies in Whitehorse, asking if his company could use the benefit in addition to the paid sick leave they already offered their employees.

"They were right," said Pillai on Thursday. "I spoke with that CEO this morning, and by lunchtime today I made sure the policy was tweaked. So, any companies that have already put in a sick leave provision will now be able to have our 40 hours added on."

Policy shift reflects government consultation with business community

Denny Kobayashi, the interim executive director with the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, says that this policy and its shift reflects ongoing conversations between the government and the business community.

"Every time we — the chambers — meet with the premier and senior cabinet ministers, it's to reinforce the perfect storm and the many challenges that small businesses across Canada, and in the Yukon in particular, are currently facing," said Kobayashi, referencing inflation, the rising cost of living and the challenge of getting back to normal after the pandemic.

Kobayashi says the various chambers of commerce in the Yukon have had conversations asking the government to support the private sector in providing other benefits — like health and dental care — comparable to what's offered to public sector employees.

He says this is necessary because Yukon businesses have to compete with the government for employees.

But businesses are doing everything they can to catch up.

Matt Douglas, the managing director of Whitehorse-based Mammoth Media, says his company established a paid sick leave program for employees last year.

"When we created our organization four-and-a-half years ago, we knew that we were operating in a space where we'd be directly competing for human capital with the Yukon government," said Douglas.

"We knew we needed to offer competitive wages, a flex work environment, and snacks in the office, even though we could never really offer what the government offers. With COVID, our employees really got to the point where they were tapped out for support. So we had to support them."

Douglas said that while his organization didn't regret offering those benefits, after hearing about the government's sick leave program, they wanted to hear more about how they would be supported for stepping up in the first place.

The government says it will release further details about the changes to its sick leave program next week, including its estimated costs to fund it.