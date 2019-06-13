2 orphaned moose arrive at Yukon Wildlife Preserve within weeks of each other

The Yukon Wildlife Preserve near Whitehorse often takes in orphaned animals that wouldn't survive in the wild. But it's rare that two unrelated orphans of the same species arrive within weeks of each other.

That's what happened recently, with two young moose arriving from different parts of the territory.

And so far, they seem to be getting along famously. They might even be helping each other cope with the stress they've been under.

"Wildlife rehabilitation is extremely stressful for the animals, because it puts them out of their normal space. And so having companionship is really valuable," said Jake Paleczny, executive director of the preserve.

"The moose from Faro [Yukon] has certainly had some ups and downs, and you know, having this other moose joining seems to help."

'Wildlife rehabilitation is extremely stressful for the animals, because it puts them out of their normal space,' said Paleczny. (Submitted by Jake Paleczny)

The Faro moose arrived at the preserve about two and a half weeks ago, after conservation officers spotted it wandering alone in the bush near the central Yukon community.

Paleczny says the officers kept their eyes on it for about 48 hours, with no sign of the mama moose.

"That's a long time to go without without a parent when you're still nursing. And so they arranged to have it brought down to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve."

Then earlier this week, the other moose was caught by a government biologist near Watson Lake, Yukon, a couple of days after its mother had been killed on the highway.

This moose was caught earlier this week near Watson Lake, Yukon, after its mother was killed on the highway. (Submitted by Bailey White)

"It got to the point where, as I understand, it probably was less able to really run away and you know, getting weaker. Still healthy, but getting weak. And they brought that moose up to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve.

"So we've got these two moose together now which is really great."

Survival is not certain

But Paleczny says it's a big job, helping the youngsters adjust to their new home — and it's still not certain they'll even survive their ordeal. He figures they're both about four to six weeks old.

The preserve's on-site veterinarian and staff will tend to them closely, he says, but it's not always easy to recognize physical problems or ailments soon enough. In a young animal, things can go south quickly, he says.

"We're planning for the worst, but hoping for the best," he says.

"It's a wild animal that's in a challenging place ... we do our best to sort of make an environment that's going to help support their survival, but it's stressful being around people, it's stressful being out of their natural habitat."

If all goes well, the two furry young friends will become the third and fourth moose at the wildlife preserve, and will eventually be visible to the public.

They'll join a couple of older moose already living there — both also found as orphans, several years ago.