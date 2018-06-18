Yukon opposition wants answers after 'bizarre new twist' in shutdown of youth support office

MLAs from both the Yukon Party and the Yukon NDP are shaking their heads over what they call a "bizarre" incident.

Last week, senior officials with the Department of Health and Social Services told workers at the Integrated Supports for Yukon Youth (ISYY) office there were plumbing and heating problems.

Workers say the assistant deputy minister and the director of family and children's services sent staff home on June 8th.

But on Tuesday, senior officials apologized to the workers and said there had not been any plumbing issues.

Now the Yukon Party — the official opposition — and the NDP want to know what happened.

Premier needs to 'step up', says Yukon Party

"It's certainly a bizarre new twist to the situation," said Yukon Party house leader Scott Kent.

"This file has been dogging the government since the spring sitting, public servants have been suspended or fired, we've heard disguised voices from public servants on the radio."

Kent says Yukon Premier Sandy Silver has been notably silent on the larger issue and this latest situation raises many more questions.

"He's been missing in action on a number of files...he needs to step up. He either needs to get his ministers to speak to this latest twist or else he needs to explain it himself."

NDP Leader Liz Hanson said on the day the ISYY offices were being shut down, she was in a briefing with social services minister Pauline Frost and Richard Mostyn, the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission.

Yukon NDP leader Liz Hanson says she met with the minister of health and social services the day the ISYY offices were being shut down. (CBC)

"[Frost] had indicated to my office that she wanted to meet with me to provide me with, as she said, 'the true story' of what was going on with group homes and stuff."

Hanson said she asked the ministers how the public, the public service and children needing care "could have confidence in a system that seemed to be in so much chaos."

Hanson said she also told Frost with the reviews and investigations going on, there are "key people who are involved in the process that shouldn't be."

Hanson said she was assured that the assistant deputy minister (ADM) and director of family and children's services were not involved in the internal investigation or suspension of staff.

But when she got home later that day, Hanson said she learned from several sources that the workers had been made to leave their office — by the ADM and the director.

"Why senior management from health and social services would deliver this message...as opposed to someone from public works property management is beyond me."

Hanson said she sent Frost a message, wondering if there was a "witch hunt" underway.

It's like Keystone Kops . It's nuts! And it's really so disrespectful on so many levels to so many people — the kids at risk, and the staff. - Liz Hanson, Yukon NDP

"She got ticked off that I called it a witch hunt," said Hanson. "That's what it appears to be. I think there's a lack of congruence between the selected information that I was given in that meeting — and what seems to be the truth."

Hanson said the episode has an air of absurdity.

"It's like Keystone Kops. It's nuts! And it's really so disrespectful on so many levels to so many people — the kids at risk, and the staff."

Both Frost and Mostyn declined repeated requests for an interview with the CBC.

Officials with health and social services also did not return calls from the CBC.





