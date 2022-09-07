2022 was another bad year for drug deaths in Yukon

Yukon continues to lead the country when it comes to the per-capita rate of illicit drug-related deaths, according to the territory's chief coroner.

In a news release on Thursday, Chief Coroner Heather Jones said the territory has seen 25 people die from toxic drug use so far in 2022. That matches last year's number, which was a record-high for the territory.

"Toxic illicit drugs involving cocaine, opioids and benzodiazepines continue to take lives in the Yukon," the news release states.

"Each one of these deaths is a tragedy and our communities continue to struggle with the grief and pain associated with the loss of life from the substance use health crisis."

Opioids were involved in 20 deaths this year in Yukon, with 19 of those involving fentanyl. That compares to 24 fentanyl-involved deaths in 2021.

The Yukon has now seen 76 people die from opioid use since April 2016.

Fourteen of this year's fatalities involved cocaine in combination with an opioid, while five cases involved cocaine and no opioids. Benzodiazepines (benzos) have also been confirmed in six cases, Jones said, and alcohol was a factor in "at least seven cases."

In 2021, cocaine was involved in 16 of the 25 cases, benzos in five, and alcohol was a factor in 11 cases. Carfentanil was present in two cases.

"We know that all Yukon communities are affected by this crisis," the news release states.

Jones said the territory took a positive step last year by declaring a substance use emergency, but also noted that Yukon still leads the country with per-capita toxic illicit drug-related deaths.

"This crisis is affecting all of us in the Yukon," she said in a written statement.

"Now more than ever, we must remember to show our compassion, kindness and support to anyone struggling with substance use."