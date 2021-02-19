Yukon coroner, RCMP, other officials to talk about recent opioid deaths

Yukon's coroner will hold a news conference alongside other officials on Thursday morning to address recent opioid deaths in the territory.

Chief coroner Heather Jones will speak, as well as Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley, and representatives from the RCMP, the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Blood Ties Four Directions.

The news conference will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page, starting at 9 a.m. local time.

A news release on Tuesday said officials will talk about "how to address this persistent public health crisis."

Last month, Jones said five Yukoners had died of drug overdoses so far in 2021. The number of overdose deaths was also up significantly through 2020, the coroner has said.

Hanley suggested earlier this year that it may be time for Yukon to consider a "safe supply" approach, wherein users are able to access prescription opioids such as hydromorphone as an alternative to potentially toxic and dangerous street drugs. It's a concept that's being tried out in other jurisdictions, including B.C.

"I do think we need to pursue this more actively, to figure out how it might fit in our setting and to take a serious look at it," Hanley said in February.