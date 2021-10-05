Yukon reports 1 COVID-19 death and 15 new cases

Yukon is reporting one death due to COVID-19 since Friday and 15 new cases.

In a Monday news release, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott, said that 10 people have now died from COVID-19 in the territory since the start of the pandemic.

"Any loss is devastating for family members, and when it is from COVID-19, it is a blow to those who are working so hard to keep everyone safe," said Elliott in the release.

The number of cases in Yukon now stands at 35.

Of the 15 new cases, nine are in Carcross, four are in Whitehorse and there is one in each of Watson Lake and Burwash Landing/Destruction Bay.

On Friday, Elliott had declared an outbreak at the Ghùch Tlâ Community School in Carcross.

The news release also stated exposure notices have been issued to Grades 8 and 9 at WatsonLake Secondary School and a daycare in Carcross.

"Yukon Communicable Disease Control has provided specific directions to affected individuals," the release stated.