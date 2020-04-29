Yukon officials to hold weekly COVID-19 update

Officials in Yukon are set to give their weekly COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Yukon's Minister of Education Tracy-Anne McPhee and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley are set to speak.

The news conference comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the territories are scheduled to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, pending Health Canada approval.

"We're working to ensure the logistics planning is ready when vaccines are available and have already shipped medical grade freezers to the North," Trudeau said.

The three territories previously said they had expected the doses to arrive within the first three months of 2021.

On Monday, Canadians elsewhere began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada last week.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said last week that all adults in the territory who want the vaccine will receive it for free, within the first three months of 2021.

Health Minister Pauline Frost said Yukon will get 50,400 doses by the end of March. That's enough to cover 25,000 people, she said, or about 75 per cent of the adult population.

As of Wednesday, when the territorial government's website was last updated, there were 59 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory with one active, one death, and 57 people recovered.

The most recent case was reported on Monday in Whitehorse and was linked to a previous case, according to a government statement.

The Yukon government says the person was already self-isolating when they became infectious and is recovering at home in isolation.

Thursday's news conference will be streamed here and on the CBC Yukon and CBC North Facebook pages.