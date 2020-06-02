New COVID-19 case reported as Yukon officials gave weekly pandemic update

Officials in Yukon gave their weekly COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Speaking on Tuesday, Yukon's chief medical officer confirmed a new case outside of Whitehorse, after the government confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Whitehorse on Monday. Dr. Brendan Hanley said the latest case is linked to a Whitehorse case, and there is no increased risk to the public.

The territory now has 10 active cases, with a territorial total to 58 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Forty-seven people have recovered, and one person has died.

Vaccines won't arrive in North until new year

On Monday, the federal government said the first Pfizer vaccines in 2020 will go to 14 distribution centres in large urban areas. None of them will be shipped for distribution in the territories.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the territories will be included in the three million vaccine doses at the beginning of 2021, which will include a combination of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

New public health measures

The territorial government imposed new public health measures over the past week, as the number of cases in Yukon rose.

As of Monday, restaurants and bars have to collect the contact information of at least one person for every party eating or drinking at their business to help with COVID-19 tracing. Earlier in the week, on Dec. 1, wearing masks in indoor public places was made mandatory in Yukon.

